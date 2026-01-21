(Eds: changing spelling from microlight to microlite) IAF's two-seater microlite aircraft meets with accident in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, both pilots safe: Sources.
PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
