Tragedy Strikes Bhubaneswar: Accidents Claim Lives and Leave Traumatized Survivors

A tragic series of motor vehicle accidents occurred in Bhubaneswar and its outskirts, leaving one dead and several injured, police reported on Wednesday.

The first incident involved a high-speed SUV colliding with a motorcycle at the Capital Hospital Square on Tuesday night, according to Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagmohan Meena. Among the motorcycle riders, one person succumbed to their injuries, while the other two sustained severe injuries.

Investigations are underway as authorities have impounded both vehicles involved. The SUV driver, believed to have been driving under the influence, remains at large. Meanwhile, another collision occurred early Wednesday, with a speeding SUV and car crashing head-on in Chandaka, injuring another victim now receiving medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)