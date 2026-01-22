Left Menu

Police say 3 people were killed and another was wounded in a shooting in a town in Australia's New South Wales state, AP reports.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 22-01-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:24 IST
Police say 3 people were killed and another was wounded in a shooting in a town in Australia's New South Wales state, AP reports.

Police say 3 people were killed and another was wounded in a shooting in a town in Australia's New South Wales state, AP reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inferno in Cox's Bazar: Urgent Need for Safer Refugee Housing

Inferno in Cox's Bazar: Urgent Need for Safer Refugee Housing

 Thailand
2
NATO's Arctic Strategy: A New Frontier in Global Collaboration

NATO's Arctic Strategy: A New Frontier in Global Collaboration

 Global
3
Optimistic Turn: UK Government Borrowing Drops in December

Optimistic Turn: UK Government Borrowing Drops in December

 Global
4
Adani Energy Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Tax Expenses

Adani Energy Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Tax Expenses

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026