Nine people fall ill due to contaminated drinking water in Mhow tehsil of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district: Officials.
PTI | Indore | Updated: 23-01-2026 09:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 09:16 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
