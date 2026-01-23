SC issues fresh notices to Anil Ambani, ADAG on PIL seeking court-monitored probe into alleged banking fraud involving firm.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 13:15 IST
- Country:
- India
SC issues fresh notices to Anil Ambani, ADAG on PIL seeking court-monitored probe into alleged banking fraud involving firm.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PIL on banking fraud: SC asks Bombay HC Registrar General to ensure service of notices on Anil Ambani, ADAG.
Central Bank Independence: A Pillar of Economic Stability
Revolutionizing Pilot Licenses: DGCA Launches EPL for ATPL
Pilot Accuses Political Malice in Voter Roll Revisions
Sky-High Achievement: Record Pilot Licenses Issued in India