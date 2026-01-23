Vietnam's leader To Lam is re-elected as Communist Party general secretary, reports AP.
PTI | Hanoi | Updated: 23-01-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 13:37 IST
Vietnam's leader To Lam is re-elected as Communist Party general secretary, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Xi Jinping Hails Vietnam's To Lam's Re-Election as Communist Party Leader
Police say 3 people were killed and another was wounded in a shooting in a town in Australia's New South Wales state, AP reports.
Vijay's Campaign Trail: A Pre-Election Strategy Unveiled
Central African Republic court validates Touadera's re-election
Barcelona commuter train crashes Tuesday night, two days after deadly train collision in Spain, AP reports.