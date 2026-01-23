Xi Jinping Hails Vietnam's To Lam's Re-Election as Communist Party Leader
Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Vietnam's To Lam on his re-election as general secretary of the Communist Party. Xi lauded Vietnam's socialist achievements and emphasized their countries' close ties, aiming to strengthen strategic communication. Despite historical mistrust, both nations hold a shared future view.
China's President Xi Jinping has extended his congratulations to Vietnam's To Lam on his re-election as the Communist Party's general secretary. Recognizing Vietnam's accomplishments in socialist construction and reform, Xi praised the strong ties between the two nations, describing them as a "community with a shared future."
Despite a complex history marked by territorial disputes, Xi emphasized the importance of strategic communication to bolster bilateral relations. He reiterated China's commitment to strengthening its alliance with Vietnam, contributing to both regional and global stability, as reported by Chinese state media Xinhua.
On Friday, To Lam was re-elected to his influential position for a five-year term following unanimous support from the party's central committee. Vietnam relies on China, its largest trading partner, for critical materials and equipment vital for its manufacturing sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
