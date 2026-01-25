People's commitment to voting is so deep that whether they live in Himalayas or in desert, they turn up to ensure their voice is heard: PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 09:17 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 09:17 IST
- Country:
- India
People's commitment to voting is so deep that whether they live in Himalayas or in desert, they turn up to ensure their voice is heard: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Shashi Tharoor: The Unyielding Voice Amid Congress Debacles
Court Questions Voice Evidence in Mamkootathil Case
Javed Akhtar: The Unspoken Voice of Poetry in Modern Times
Tourist Tax in Jaisalmer: A New Chapter for Desert City Travelers
Patrick Reed Takes Lead with Stellar Round at Hero Dubai Desert Classic