BJP Intensifies Demand for Karnataka Excise Minister's Resignation Amid Scam Allegations

The opposition BJP has intensified its demand for the resignation of Karnataka's Excise Minister R B Timmapur, accused of being involved in an alleged multi-crore scam. The pressure is mounting both within and outside the state Legislative Assembly.

BJP leaders argue that bribes collected through liquor licensing are being diverted to finance election campaigns in poll-bound states like Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Additionally, they allege that liquor licenses are being auctioned illegally. Despite these claims, Timmapur denies the allegations, labeling them as politically motivated attempts to tarnish both his and the government's reputation.

BJP members have been vocal in the Assembly, demanding the issue be addressed, but Speaker U T Khader has ruled out an adjournment motion, promising future discussions. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar supports Timmapur, suggesting the charges aim to defame a Dalit minister. As tensions rise, the BJP continues protests outside the Assembly.

