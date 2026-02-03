This year's budget of Rs 3.47 lakh crore significantly more than last year's Rs 3.17 lakh crore: Bihar Finance Minister Bijendra Yadav.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:16 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Tax revenue expected to be around Rs 65,800 crore in 2026-27: Bihar Finance Minister Bijendra Yadav.
