I don't look at the past; I count what is remaining. Don't think about the past, try to look what is in front of you: PM Modi to students.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:42 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
