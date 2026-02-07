Left Menu

India granting quota-based duty concessions on apples from US; minimum import price at Rs 80 per kg: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:40 IST
