In his 10-day stay in Pak in 2013, Gaurav was digitally silent; we suspect he went through some kind of training there: CM Himanta.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-02-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 12:04 IST
- Country:
- India
In his 10-day stay in Pak in 2013, Gaurav was digitally silent; we suspect he went through some kind of training there: CM Himanta.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Assam govt will seek cancellation of OCI/VISA of Cong MP Gaurav's wife Elizabeth Colburn as her presence is detrimental to India: Himanta.
Cong MP Gaurav most vulnerable politician in India; his all movements in 10-day stay in 2013 photographed, recorded in Pakistan: Himanta.
Gaurav's wife Elizabeth gathered various info surrounding India, used to give reports to Pak national Ali Sheikh: Himanta.
Cong MP Gaurav's wife Elizabeth used to visit Pakistan only through Attari border to keep it low key, never went there by flight: Himanta.
Pak agent Ali Tauqeer Sheikh visited India 13 times from 2010 to 2013; he focused on anti-India narrative globally: Assam CM Himanta.