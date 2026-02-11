Left Menu

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is not improving law and order in state but asking women to stay indoors at night, FM tells Lok Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:12 IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is not improving law and order in state but asking women to stay indoors at night, FM tells Lok Sabha.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is not improving law and order in state but asking women to stay indoors at night, FM tells Lok Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Stellar Start at T20 World Cup with Victory Over Ireland

Australia's Stellar Start at T20 World Cup with Victory Over Ireland

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes Tumbler Ridge: A Devastating School Shooting Shocks Canada

Tragedy Strikes Tumbler Ridge: A Devastating School Shooting Shocks Canada

 India
3
Rahul Gandhi's Light-hearted Banter in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi's Light-hearted Banter in Lok Sabha

 India
4
PM Modi will always speak in India's interest, says FM in response to Rahul Gandhi's claim on govt ceding grounds to US in interim trade pact.

PM Modi will always speak in India's interest, says FM in response to Rahul ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026