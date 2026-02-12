Trump says he insisted to Netanyahu that negotiations with Iran continue as US pushes for nuclear deal with Tehran, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2026 00:36 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 00:36 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
