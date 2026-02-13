Unfortunate that road along PM's residence was called Race Course Road and that leading to President's House was Rajpath: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:42 IST
