We are removing symbols of colonial legacy; it is not only about changing names but also about changing approach to governance: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:43 IST
- Country:
- India
We are removing symbols of colonial legacy; it is not only about changing names but also about changing approach to governance: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Seva Teerth': A Landmark in Indian Governance
ET Now Global Business Summit 2026 to be Addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Senior Ministers and Global Leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Tarique Rahman, congratulates on victory in polls.
Barbados' prime minister clinches third term in office after clean sweep at polls
Narendra Modi strongest prime minister of this country: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju counters Rahul Gandhi in LS.