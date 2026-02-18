Left Menu

Switzerland very much welcomes focus of AI Impact summit that potential of AI must benefit everyone globally: Swiss Prez Guy Parmelin to PTI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:21 IST
Switzerland very much welcomes focus of AI Impact summit that potential of AI must benefit everyone globally: Swiss Prez Guy Parmelin to PTI.
  • Country:
  • India

Switzerland very much welcomes focus of AI Impact summit that potential of AI must benefit everyone globally: Swiss Prez Guy Parmelin to PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT-Madras Launches AI Innovation Centre in Dubai

IIT-Madras Launches AI Innovation Centre in Dubai

 India
2
Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Knives Found on Blinkit Platform

Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Knives Found on Blinkit Platform

 India
3
Tragic Loss: Exam Stress Claims Young Life

Tragic Loss: Exam Stress Claims Young Life

 India
4
Tragic Delay: Ambulance Absence Claims Mumbai Man's Life

Tragic Delay: Ambulance Absence Claims Mumbai Man's Life

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026