India working on both aspects of software and hardware; it is a proud moment that UP is also becoming part of semiconductor ecosystem: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 17:53 IST
India working on both aspects of software and hardware; it is a proud moment that UP is also becoming part of semiconductor ecosystem: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for PM Modi's Inaugural Ride on Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro
Uttar Pradesh Authorities Launch Major Crackdown on Food Adulteration
Uttar Pradesh Disburses Rs 285 Crore Crop Compensation: A Lifeline for Farmers
Tragic Accidents Claim Lives Across Uttar Pradesh
Tragic Love: Inter-Caste Couple Found Dead in Uttar Pradesh