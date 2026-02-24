Union Cabinet passes resolution pledging to take all decisions in interest of 140 crore people: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 15:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Cabinet passes resolution pledging to take all decisions in interest of 140 crore people: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Union Cabinet