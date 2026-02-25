We have to discard negativity and embrace positivity: President Droupadi Murmu at event organised by Brahma Kumaris in Nagpur.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:10 IST
- Country:
- India
We have to discard negativity and embrace positivity: President Droupadi Murmu at event organised by Brahma Kumaris in Nagpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India will be called developed in true sense only if everyone gets equal opportunity to progress: President Droupadi Murmu in Nagpur.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj inspirational figure, fought for justice and freedom: President Droupadi Murmu in Nagpur.
President Murmu launches 'Golden Era of Maharashtra through Unity and Trust' programme organised by Brahma Kumaris in Nagpur.
IIM Nagpur MBA Students Boycott Exam Amid Farewell Party Controversy
Bombay High Court Dismisses Money Laundering Case Against Nagpur Lawyer