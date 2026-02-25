Like Israel, India has consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards: PM Modi.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:45 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
