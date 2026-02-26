SC orders seizure of physical, digital copies of NCERT book in circulation over chapter on judiciary corruption.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:32 IST
- Country:
- India
