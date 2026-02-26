Left Menu

SC bans further publication of NCERT book having ''offending chapter'' on judiciary in physical, digital form.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:35 IST
SC bans further publication of NCERT book having ''offending chapter'' on judiciary in physical, digital form.
  • Country:
  • India

SC bans further publication of NCERT book having ''offending chapter'' on judiciary in physical, digital form.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sasikala's Ambitious Political Comeback: New Party to Shape 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

Sasikala's Ambitious Political Comeback: New Party to Shape 2026 Tamil Nadu ...

 India
2
Gold Prices Climb Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Dollar Softening

Gold Prices Climb Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Dollar Softening

 Global
3
Amit Shah's 'Badlav' Rally in Punjab Sparks Political Momentum

Amit Shah's 'Badlav' Rally in Punjab Sparks Political Momentum

 India
4
Bouygues Sets Cautious 2026 Outlook Amid Linear TV Ad Market Pressures

Bouygues Sets Cautious 2026 Outlook Amid Linear TV Ad Market Pressures

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026