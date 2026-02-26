SC bans further publication of NCERT book having ''offending chapter'' on judiciary in physical, digital form.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:35 IST
- Country:
- India
SC bans further publication of NCERT book having ''offending chapter'' on judiciary in physical, digital form.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chapter row: SC issues show cause notice to NCERT director, school education secretary to explain why action should be not taken.
NCERT book row: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tenders in SC unconditional, unqualified apology on behalf of Ministry of education.
Empowering Tomorrow: Assam’s Leap in Women's Higher Education
Rouble Nagi: Catalyst for Change in Education
CM Shri Schools: A New Dawn in Haryana's Education Landscape