Farmers are foundation of a country, yet they are not given respect they deserve, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.
PTI | Kannur | Updated: 26-02-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 13:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Farmers are foundation of a country, yet they are not given respect they deserve, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- farmers
- Congress party
- Kerala
- respect
- agriculture
- support
- nation
- foundation
- contribution
ALSO READ
Balancing Support and Risk: Social Media's Role in Eating Disorder Recovery
I bring with me greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and a message of friendship, respect and partnership: PM Modi in his address to Knesset.
India supports Gaza peace initiative; it holds promise for a just and durable peace for the region: PM Modi.
Germany Urges Iran to End Support for Armed Groups
Switzerland's Swift Solidarity: Crans-Montana Fire Support