Earthquake tremors felt in Kolkata, adjacent West Bengal districts, cause panic among people: Officials.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-02-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 13:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Earthquake tremors felt in Kolkata, adjacent West Bengal districts, cause panic among people: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Panic in Kolkata: Earthquake Shakes City
Fugitive economic offender Rashid Naseem, wanted in an ED case linked to investor fraud in Uttar Pradesh, arrested in the UAE: Officials.
Diplomatic Whisper: U.S. Officials Meet Raul Castro's Grandson
Anil Ambani leaves ED office after 9 hours of questioning; called again on Friday: Officials.
Goa nightclub fire: Police file chargesheet in court against 13 persons, including club owners, say officials.