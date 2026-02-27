Left Menu

Earthquake tremors felt in Kolkata, adjacent West Bengal districts, cause panic among people: Officials.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-02-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 13:43 IST
Earthquake tremors felt in Kolkata, adjacent West Bengal districts, cause panic among people: Officials.
  • Country:
  • India

Earthquake tremors felt in Kolkata, adjacent West Bengal districts, cause panic among people: Officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Frederiksen's Left Bloc Nears Majority in Danish Election

Frederiksen's Left Bloc Nears Majority in Danish Election

 Global
2
Five Charged for Attempted Murder on Mining Officer in Ballia

Five Charged for Attempted Murder on Mining Officer in Ballia

 India
3
Abdullah Ocalan Calls for Laws to Foster Peace in Turkey

Abdullah Ocalan Calls for Laws to Foster Peace in Turkey

 Turkey
4
EU Investigates Mandelson for Ties to Epstein

EU Investigates Mandelson for Ties to Epstein

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026