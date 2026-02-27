Panic in Kolkata: Earthquake Shakes City

On Friday afternoon, Kolkata and surrounding districts in West Bengal were shaken by earthquake tremors, sparking widespread panic. The incident, though alarming, resulted in no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.

The authorities are yet to determine the precise magnitude and epicenter of the quake. Witnesses throughout the city, especially in high-rise buildings and busy marketplaces, described the unsettling experience as ceiling fans swayed, furniture shook, and windows rattled.

Residents were particularly unnerved as the brief tremors underscored vulnerabilities in multi-storey structures. Detailed information and assessments are currently awaited from relevant authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)