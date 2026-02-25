Tragic Crash Spurs Controversy: Rohit Pawar Takes Action Against VSR Ventures

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar lodged a police complaint against VSR Ventures and its directors following the fatal plane crash that claimed the life of his uncle, Ajit Pawar. The crash led to Ajit Pawar's death while aboard a Learjet-45, operated by the company, in Baramati, Pune.

Pawar's complaint highlights alleged negligence by VSR Ventures, echoing concerns raised by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which grounded VSR's aircraft over non-compliance with safety standards. Despite Pawar's call for an FIR, Mumbai police have reportedly resisted filing formal charges.

Amid growing speculation, Rohit Pawar demanded accountability from authorities, questioning the DGCA's initial exoneration of the company and urging the resignation of the civil aviation minister due to alleged political connections with VSR Ventures. The incident remains a topic of intense scrutiny and political tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)