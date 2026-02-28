Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says joint attack with US was to 'remove an existential threat posed' by Iran, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:58 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says joint attack with US was to 'remove an existential threat posed' by Iran, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- US
- Netanyahu
- Iran
- attack
- AP
- security
- geopolitics
- Middle East
- threat
ALSO READ
The United Arab Emirates closes it airspace as Israel and US conduct strikes on Iran, reports AP.
Bahrain says the headquarters of the US Navy's 5th Fleet has been targeted by a missile attack, reports AP.
Missile Attack Shakes US 5th Fleet Headquarters in Bahrain
Unraveling Tension: Security Tightened as Indian Youth Congress Leader Granted Bail
Heightened Security Measures Amid Release of West Bengal's Post-SIR Electoral Rolls