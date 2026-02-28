Death toll in US-Israeli strike on girls' school in southern Iran rises to 40 killed, reports AP citing state-run IRNA news agency.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:10 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
