Andhra firecracker unit blast: Number of casualties gone up to 18, six critically injured, says Home Minister Anitha.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:34 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
