Left Menu

Rubio cancelled his trip to Israel early next week following US-Israel strikes on Iran, State Department official says, reports AP.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2026 03:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 03:54 IST
Rubio cancelled his trip to Israel early next week following US-Israel strikes on Iran, State Department official says, reports AP.

Rubio cancelled his trip to Israel early next week following US-Israel strikes on Iran, State Department official says, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Tensions Surge: Ayatollah's Death Sparks Crisis

Global Tensions Surge: Ayatollah's Death Sparks Crisis

 Belgium
2
Emergency IAEA Meeting Over Iran Strikes: What's Next?

Emergency IAEA Meeting Over Iran Strikes: What's Next?

 Austria
3
OpenAI Secures Groundbreaking Pentagon Deal with Unprecedented Safeguards

OpenAI Secures Groundbreaking Pentagon Deal with Unprecedented Safeguards

 Global
4
Turbulent Times: US-Israel Alliance Marks New Era in Middle Eastern Politics

Turbulent Times: US-Israel Alliance Marks New Era in Middle Eastern Politics

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026