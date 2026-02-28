Left Menu

Flight Cancellations Surge Amid US-Israel Strikes on Iran

Airlines cancelled a significant number of flights to Qatar, Israel, and Kuwait following US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Preliminary data indicates that nearly 24% of flights to the Middle East were affected, with about half the flights to Qatar and Israel canceled and 28% to Kuwait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:00 IST
Flight Cancellations Surge Amid US-Israel Strikes on Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Saturday, airlines significantly reduced their operations in the Middle East, canceling about half of their scheduled flights to Qatar and Israel. This reduction comes in response to recent US and Israeli military actions against Iran.

According to preliminary data from Cirium, a notable data provider, the impact was widespread, affecting flights particularly to the region.

Kuwait saw approximately 28% of its flights canceled, contributing to a total of 24% flight cancellations across the Middle East.

TRENDING

1
India Urges Restraint as US-Israel Strikes Escalate Middle East Tensions

India Urges Restraint as US-Israel Strikes Escalate Middle East Tensions

 India
2
Inter Kashi FC Clinch Historic First Win in Indian Super League

Inter Kashi FC Clinch Historic First Win in Indian Super League

 India
3
Operation Ghazab lil Haq: Pakistan's Decisive Stand Against Afghan Taliban

Operation Ghazab lil Haq: Pakistan's Decisive Stand Against Afghan Taliban

 Pakistan
4
Noida Police Crack Down on Fake Overseas Job Scam

Noida Police Crack Down on Fake Overseas Job Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026