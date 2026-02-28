Flight Cancellations Surge Amid US-Israel Strikes on Iran
Airlines cancelled a significant number of flights to Qatar, Israel, and Kuwait following US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Preliminary data indicates that nearly 24% of flights to the Middle East were affected, with about half the flights to Qatar and Israel canceled and 28% to Kuwait.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:00 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
On Saturday, airlines significantly reduced their operations in the Middle East, canceling about half of their scheduled flights to Qatar and Israel. This reduction comes in response to recent US and Israeli military actions against Iran.
According to preliminary data from Cirium, a notable data provider, the impact was widespread, affecting flights particularly to the region.
Kuwait saw approximately 28% of its flights canceled, contributing to a total of 24% flight cancellations across the Middle East.
- READ MORE ON:
- flights
- cancellations
- Middle East
- Qatar
- Israel
- Kuwait
- US-Israel strikes
- Iran
- airlines
- Cirium
ALSO READ
India Urges Restraint as US-Israel Strikes Escalate Middle East Tensions
Global Tensions Surge as US-Israel Strike Against Iran Escalates
Fear and Flight: Iran Under Siege Amid U.S.-Israel Attacks
UK Rallies Support Amid Escalating Iran-Israel Strife
Tensions Escalate in Middle East Following US-Israel Strike on Iran