Assassination of Khamenei Sparks Turmoil in Iran

The killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by a US-Israel joint operation has plunged Iran into uncertainty and heightened regional tensions. The attack, justified by the US as necessary to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions, has elicited threats of severe retaliation from Iran's leadership.

The death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, in a joint US-Israel airstrike has thrown the future of the Islamic Republic into turmoil, as confirmed by Iranian state media on Sunday. President Donald Trump announced the death, suggesting it offers Iranians an opportunity to reclaim their country.

The 86-year-old Khamenei, killed during an airstrike in Tehran, held significant power over Iran's policies, leading both its clerical establishment and Revolutionary Guard. The attack, conducted during Ramadan, has escalated tensions, prompting promises of 'decisive punishment' by Iran in retaliation.

Satellite images revealed extensive damage to Khamenei's compound in Tehran. Retaliatory strikes by Iran have already begun, targeting US bases and firing missiles at Israel. The incident follows months of rising tensions and failed negotiations over Iran's nuclear program, with Trump promising continued military action to disable Iran's capabilities.

