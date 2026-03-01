Projects worth over Rs 4,400 cr will transform connectivity, boost economy, create jobs, transform lakhs of people's lives: PM Modi.
PTI | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 01-03-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Projects worth over Rs 4,400 cr will transform connectivity, boost economy, create jobs, transform lakhs of people's lives: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
In Madurai, PM Modi inaugurates infra projects worth over Rs 4,400 cr, lays foundation stone for several projects.
Over last decade, Railways undergone historic transformation: PM Modi in Madurai.
Projects worth over Rs 4,400 cr will transform connectivity, boost economy, create jobs, transform lakhs of people's lives: PM Modi.
Bhupender Yadav Chairs 44th Central Zoo Authority Meeting in Bhopal; Sets Roadmap for 2026–27
Electoral Upheaval: West Bengal's Voter Rolls Transformation