CBSE postpones class 10, 12 exams scheduled on March 2 in Middle East region in view of current situation: Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:40 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
