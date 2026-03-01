Left Menu

CBSE postpones class 10, 12 exams scheduled on March 2 in Middle East region in view of current situation: Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:40 IST
CBSE postpones class 10, 12 exams scheduled on March 2 in Middle East region in view of current situation: Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
  • Country:
  • India

CBSE postpones class 10, 12 exams scheduled on March 2 in Middle East region in view of current situation: Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Reactions to the Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Global Reactions to the Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

 Global
2
BJP Claims Victory Over Illegal Immigrants in West Bengal Electoral Cleanup

BJP Claims Victory Over Illegal Immigrants in West Bengal Electoral Cleanup

 India
3
OPEC+ Agrees to Boost Oil Output by 206,000 Barrels

OPEC+ Agrees to Boost Oil Output by 206,000 Barrels

 Global
4
Volatile Gulf: Impacts on India's Rice Exports

Volatile Gulf: Impacts on India's Rice Exports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026