Left Menu

BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genuine voters: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at press conference.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:02 IST
BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genuine voters: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at press conference.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genuine voters: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stranded in Dubai: Indians Await Rescue Amid Middle East Tensions

Stranded in Dubai: Indians Await Rescue Amid Middle East Tensions

 India
2
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by five wickets in Super Eights match of T20 World Cup in New Delhi.

South Africa beat Zimbabwe by five wickets in Super Eights match of T20 Worl...

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Farmers Electrocuted in their Field

Tragedy Strikes: Farmers Electrocuted in their Field

 India
4
Global Tensions Escalate as Khamenei's Death Sparks Chaos

Global Tensions Escalate as Khamenei's Death Sparks Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026