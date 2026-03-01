BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genuine voters: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at press conference.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:02 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genuine voters: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at press conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to sit on dharna in Kolkata on March 6 against 'arbitrary deletions' under SIR: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.
At BJP rally, TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran slams DMK regime, says 2026 polls fight is between 'Dharma and Adharma.'
Target of deleting over 1 crore voters in Bengal decided even before SIR commenced: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.
Why isn't EC publishing list of Bangladeshis, Rohingyas found during SIR in Bengal: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee.
Deletion of genuine voters from list won't yield any result for BJP as it won't win more than 50 seats in Bengal assembly polls: Abhishek.