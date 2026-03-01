'Unknowingly they have given me a badge of honour,' says PM Modi in Madurai over DMK criticism that they are not afraid of him.
PTI | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:27 IST
- Country:
- India
'Unknowingly they have given me a badge of honour,' says PM Modi in Madurai over DMK criticism that they are not afraid of him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'When it comes to honesty in politics, Kamaraj set example for whole country, DMK example of exact opposite', says PM Modi in Madurai.
PM Modi, at Madurai rally, hits out at DMK regime for 'petty politics'; cites PM Awas Yojana as 'example'.
Narendra Modi Unveils Transformative Projects for Tamil Nadu's Future
Karnataka Politics: Deputy CM Shivakumar Addresses Speculations
Turbulent Times: US-Israel Alliance Marks New Era in Middle Eastern Politics