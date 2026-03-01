Modi Accuses DMK of Corruption, Vows Change in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a scathing critique of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accusing its ministers of competing in scams, contrasting it with the integrity of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj. Addressing an NDA rally, Modi condemned the DMK for alleged corruption and inefficiency.

Modi alleged the DMK was involved in numerous scams and failed to protect Tamil Nadu's interests, specifically mentioning the ceding of the Katchatheevu islet and the ban on the Jallikattu sport. He highlighted the NDA's role in overturning these decisions and pledged to restore law and order if voted into power.

The Prime Minister emphasized the necessity for change, promising the NDA would provide clean governance and address issues like crime and inadequate infrastructure. Modi's address, attended by AIADMK chief E Palaniswami and other alliance leaders, emphasized corruption and governance failings under the current DMK administration.