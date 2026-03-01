Left Menu

Modi Accuses DMK of Corruption, Vows Change in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the DMK for corruption and failing to address Tamil Nadu's issues. He claimed the DMK government participated in various scams and neglected the needs of the people. Modi expressed confidence that the NDA would win the upcoming polls and bring reform to the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:56 IST
Modi Accuses DMK of Corruption, Vows Change in Tamil Nadu
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a scathing critique of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accusing its ministers of competing in scams, contrasting it with the integrity of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj. Addressing an NDA rally, Modi condemned the DMK for alleged corruption and inefficiency.

Modi alleged the DMK was involved in numerous scams and failed to protect Tamil Nadu's interests, specifically mentioning the ceding of the Katchatheevu islet and the ban on the Jallikattu sport. He highlighted the NDA's role in overturning these decisions and pledged to restore law and order if voted into power.

The Prime Minister emphasized the necessity for change, promising the NDA would provide clean governance and address issues like crime and inadequate infrastructure. Modi's address, attended by AIADMK chief E Palaniswami and other alliance leaders, emphasized corruption and governance failings under the current DMK administration.

TRENDING

1
Sports and Travel Crippled Amid Middle East Tensions

Sports and Travel Crippled Amid Middle East Tensions

 Qatar
2
Karnataka Acts Swiftly Amid Middle East Airspace Disruptions

Karnataka Acts Swiftly Amid Middle East Airspace Disruptions

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes as Toddler Falls into Water Tank

Tragedy Strikes as Toddler Falls into Water Tank

 India
4
Sam Kerr Shines in Asian Cup Opener for Australia

Sam Kerr Shines in Asian Cup Opener for Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026