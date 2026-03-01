Modi Accuses DMK of Corruption, Vows Change in Tamil Nadu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the DMK for corruption and failing to address Tamil Nadu's issues. He claimed the DMK government participated in various scams and neglected the needs of the people. Modi expressed confidence that the NDA would win the upcoming polls and bring reform to the state.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a scathing critique of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accusing its ministers of competing in scams, contrasting it with the integrity of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj. Addressing an NDA rally, Modi condemned the DMK for alleged corruption and inefficiency.
Modi alleged the DMK was involved in numerous scams and failed to protect Tamil Nadu's interests, specifically mentioning the ceding of the Katchatheevu islet and the ban on the Jallikattu sport. He highlighted the NDA's role in overturning these decisions and pledged to restore law and order if voted into power.
The Prime Minister emphasized the necessity for change, promising the NDA would provide clean governance and address issues like crime and inadequate infrastructure. Modi's address, attended by AIADMK chief E Palaniswami and other alliance leaders, emphasized corruption and governance failings under the current DMK administration.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- DMK
- Tamil Nadu
- corruption
- elections
- NDA
- governance
- AIADMK
- Jallikattu
- Kamaraj
ALSO READ
Power Shifts in Iran: Future of Theocratic Governance at Stake
Tamil Nadu at a Crossroads: NDA Rallies Against DMK Governance
PMK chief Anbumani hails PM Modi as icon of social justice at Madurai NDA rally.
Constitution gives strong democracy where everyone is equal: PM Modi at Madurai NDA rally.
DMK neither works for poor, nor allows others work, alleges PM Modi at Madurai NDA rally.