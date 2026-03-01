Tensions Escalate as Iran Vows Revenge for Supreme Leader's Killing

In a dramatic turn of events, Iran declared its intention to retaliate after the assassination of its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military actions by the United States and Israel. The conflict has already claimed over 200 lives in Iran, threatening further destabilization in the Middle East.

The death toll in Israel has reached 10, including eight victims of a missile strike on a synagogue in Beit Shemesh. As the crisis intensifies, President Trump has warned Iran against further retaliation, promising a severe response.

In the wake of Khamenei's death, Iran's new leadership council assumes governance as global markets brace for potential disruptions. The ongoing turmoil underscores the risk of a prolonged conflict reminiscent of past 'forever wars' in the region.