Russian Nationals Set for Evacuation Amidst Middle East Tensions

In a bid to ensure the safety of its citizens amidst escalating Middle East tensions, approximately 500 Russian nationals are preparing for evacuation from Iran through Azerbaijan, the Russian embassy in Baku announced on Sunday.

Expressing gratitude, the embassy lauded the Azerbaijani authorities for their swift assistance in processing border crossing permits. This move comes in the wake of heightened unrest following military actions by Israel and the United States.

The Russian foreign ministry has advised its nationals to relocate to safer regions within Israel and Iran or to exit the affected countries altogether, as the regional stability remains fragile.