Russian Nationals Set for Evacuation Amidst Middle East Tensions

Approximately 500 Russian citizens are preparing to be evacuated from Iran through Azerbaijan, as tensions rise following military strikes by Israel and the United States. The Russian embassy in Baku expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for their support with necessary permits, advising nationals to seek safer regions or leave affected countries.

In a bid to ensure the safety of its citizens amidst escalating Middle East tensions, approximately 500 Russian nationals are preparing for evacuation from Iran through Azerbaijan, the Russian embassy in Baku announced on Sunday.

Expressing gratitude, the embassy lauded the Azerbaijani authorities for their swift assistance in processing border crossing permits. This move comes in the wake of heightened unrest following military actions by Israel and the United States.

The Russian foreign ministry has advised its nationals to relocate to safer regions within Israel and Iran or to exit the affected countries altogether, as the regional stability remains fragile.

