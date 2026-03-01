Bulldozer Politics: Assam's CM Pledges Massive Evictions

In a dramatic declaration, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has pledged sweeping eviction operations over five lakh bighas of land if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains in power post the upcoming assembly elections. His announcement came as part of BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on Sunday.

During the yatra, Sarma was symbolically greeted with a 'bulldozer salute', an homage performed by party members in Jagiroad as they showered him with flower petals from atop ten bulldozers. Elaborating on his intentions, Sarma asserted that encroachers, particularly Bangladeshi infiltrators, would be removed.

This ambitious plan, according to Sarma, reflects the BJP's determination to address multiple issues in Assam. The assembly elections, slated for March-April, will be the first following last year's delimitation exercise. Sarma expressed confidence in garnering a strong mandate, citing the government's accomplishments over the past five years.