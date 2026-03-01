Left Menu

Bulldozer Politics: Assam's CM Pledges Massive Evictions

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced plans for massive eviction drives covering five lakh bighas of land if re-elected. Sarma stated no Bangladeshi infiltrator will live peacefully in Assam. The announcement was made during the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra, with elections expected in March-April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jagiroad | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:34 IST
Bulldozer Politics: Assam's CM Pledges Massive Evictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic declaration, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has pledged sweeping eviction operations over five lakh bighas of land if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains in power post the upcoming assembly elections. His announcement came as part of BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on Sunday.

During the yatra, Sarma was symbolically greeted with a 'bulldozer salute', an homage performed by party members in Jagiroad as they showered him with flower petals from atop ten bulldozers. Elaborating on his intentions, Sarma asserted that encroachers, particularly Bangladeshi infiltrators, would be removed.

This ambitious plan, according to Sarma, reflects the BJP's determination to address multiple issues in Assam. The assembly elections, slated for March-April, will be the first following last year's delimitation exercise. Sarma expressed confidence in garnering a strong mandate, citing the government's accomplishments over the past five years.

TRENDING

1
Zimbabwe Cricket Team's Travel Uncertainty Amid Middle East Tensions

Zimbabwe Cricket Team's Travel Uncertainty Amid Middle East Tensions

 India
2
Shockwaves in Dubai: Drones, Missiles, and a New Reality

Shockwaves in Dubai: Drones, Missiles, and a New Reality

 Global
3
Heightened Security at US Consulate Amid Global Protest

Heightened Security at US Consulate Amid Global Protest

 India
4
Urgent Appeal for Evacuation: Indian Citizens Caught in Middle East Conflict

Urgent Appeal for Evacuation: Indian Citizens Caught in Middle East Conflict

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026