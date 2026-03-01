Varanasi's Record-Breaking Green Initiative: Over 2.5 Lakh Saplings Planted in an Hour

In an unprecedented environmental effort, more than 2.5 lakh saplings were planted within an hour on Sunday in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency. The extraordinary achievement has been officially recognized by the Guinness World Records.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC), involved over 20,000 citizens and took place as part of the 'Namo Van' urban forest project. Situated on about 350 bighas of land, the project plans to plant 3 lakh saplings, integrating 2.5 lakh Miyawaki-method saplings alongside timber and fruit-bearing trees.

The project is expected to enhance biodiversity, fortify the Ganga riverbank, and restore ecological balance. Furthermore, from the third year onward, the project aims to generate an annual revenue of approximately Rs 2 crore, with potential growth to Rs 7 crore by the seventh year.

