Varanasi's Record-Breaking Green Initiative: Over 2.5 Lakh Saplings Planted in an Hour

In Varanasi, more than 2.5 lakh saplings were planted in under an hour, setting a new Guinness World Record. The initiative is part of an urban forest project called 'Namo Van', aimed at enhancing biodiversity and ecological balance. The project is expected to generate significant revenue in coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:55 IST
In an unprecedented environmental effort, more than 2.5 lakh saplings were planted within an hour on Sunday in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency. The extraordinary achievement has been officially recognized by the Guinness World Records.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC), involved over 20,000 citizens and took place as part of the 'Namo Van' urban forest project. Situated on about 350 bighas of land, the project plans to plant 3 lakh saplings, integrating 2.5 lakh Miyawaki-method saplings alongside timber and fruit-bearing trees.

The project is expected to enhance biodiversity, fortify the Ganga riverbank, and restore ecological balance. Furthermore, from the third year onward, the project aims to generate an annual revenue of approximately Rs 2 crore, with potential growth to Rs 7 crore by the seventh year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

