'When it comes to honesty in politics, Kamaraj set example for whole country, DMK example of exact opposite', says PM Modi in Madurai.
PTI | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:28 IST
