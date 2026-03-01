Left Menu

Modi Criticizes DMK for Alleged Corruption in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the DMK government in Tamil Nadu for alleged corruption, accusing them of 'stealing' from marginalized groups. Speaking at a rally, he promised efficient governance under the NDA and criticized Congress for past decisions affecting Tamil Nadu interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:01 IST
Modi Criticizes DMK for Alleged Corruption in Tamil Nadu
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, accusing the ruling party of corruption and 'stealing' from the poor, youth, and farmers. The sharp critique took place during a large rally organized by the NDA in the state.

Modi assured those in attendance of a future with clean governance under the NDA, which he noted is led by the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu. The Prime Minister also criticized both the DMK and its ally, Congress, over the controversial ceding of the Katchatheevu islet to Sri Lanka, a decision he said was motivated by political revenge.

Accusing the Congress-DMK alliance of previously banning the traditional sport Jallikattu, Modi praised the BJP for revoking the ban and respecting Tamil culture by reinstating the ceremonial 'Sengol' in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Explosive Blast in Nagpur Factory Claims 18 Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Explosive Blast in Nagpur Factory Claims 18 Lives

 India
2
Nadda Calls for Change: BJP Promises New Dawn for West Bengal

Nadda Calls for Change: BJP Promises New Dawn for West Bengal

 India
3
Jammu and Kashmir Unite for Peace Amid Global Tensions

Jammu and Kashmir Unite for Peace Amid Global Tensions

 India
4
Middle East Tensions Impact Global Markets Amid Power Struggle in Iran

Middle East Tensions Impact Global Markets Amid Power Struggle in Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026