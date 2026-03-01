Modi Criticizes DMK for Alleged Corruption in Tamil Nadu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the DMK government in Tamil Nadu for alleged corruption, accusing them of 'stealing' from marginalized groups. Speaking at a rally, he promised efficient governance under the NDA and criticized Congress for past decisions affecting Tamil Nadu interests.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, accusing the ruling party of corruption and 'stealing' from the poor, youth, and farmers. The sharp critique took place during a large rally organized by the NDA in the state.
Modi assured those in attendance of a future with clean governance under the NDA, which he noted is led by the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu. The Prime Minister also criticized both the DMK and its ally, Congress, over the controversial ceding of the Katchatheevu islet to Sri Lanka, a decision he said was motivated by political revenge.
Accusing the Congress-DMK alliance of previously banning the traditional sport Jallikattu, Modi praised the BJP for revoking the ban and respecting Tamil culture by reinstating the ceremonial 'Sengol' in Parliament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
