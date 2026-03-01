Modi Accuses DMK of Corruption and Betrayal

In a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused them of corruption and betrayal, alleging they stole from the poor, youth, and farmers. Addressing a massive NDA rally, Modi emphasized the need for clean governance and assured that the NDA would fulfill this promise if elected.

Modi also criticized the DMK-Congress alliance, highlighting the controversial cession of Katchatheevu islet as an example of Congress's revenge against Tamil Nadu. He claimed that the DMK failed to take any action in response to this significant territorial concession.

Further condemning past actions, Modi accused the previous central alliance of banning the traditional bull-taming sport Jallikattu. He contrasted this with the BJP government, which he credited for lifting the ban and respecting Tamil culture, as seen with Sengol's significance in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)