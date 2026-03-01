Left Menu

Modi Accuses DMK of Corruption and Betrayal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Tamil Nadu's DMK for corruption, alleging theft from vulnerable groups. Speaking at an NDA rally, he promised clean governance under NDA leadership. Modi also attacked the DMK-Congress alliance, blaming them for Tamil Nadu's issues, including the Katchatheevu cession and Jallikattu ban.

In a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused them of corruption and betrayal, alleging they stole from the poor, youth, and farmers. Addressing a massive NDA rally, Modi emphasized the need for clean governance and assured that the NDA would fulfill this promise if elected.

Modi also criticized the DMK-Congress alliance, highlighting the controversial cession of Katchatheevu islet as an example of Congress's revenge against Tamil Nadu. He claimed that the DMK failed to take any action in response to this significant territorial concession.

Further condemning past actions, Modi accused the previous central alliance of banning the traditional bull-taming sport Jallikattu. He contrasted this with the BJP government, which he credited for lifting the ban and respecting Tamil culture, as seen with Sengol's significance in Parliament.

