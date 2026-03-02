Left Menu

Tyler Reddick Makes NASCAR History with Three Consecutive Season Openers

Tyler Reddick became the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to win the first three races of the season, securing victories at Daytona, Atlanta, and the Circuit of the Americas. His triumph at COTA was a notable achievement against fierce competition from Shane van Gisbergen, marking Reddick's 11th career win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Austin | Updated: 02-03-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 09:38 IST
Tyler Reddick Makes NASCAR History with Three Consecutive Season Openers
  • Country:
  • United States

In a historic NASCAR moment, Tyler Reddick achieved a groundbreaking victory at the Circuit of the Americas, becoming the first driver to win the initial three races of the Cup Series season. Reddick, with his car co-owned by the legendary Michael Jordan, claimed wins at the Daytona 500, Atlanta, and the road course event on Sunday.

Reddick's win in Austin wasn't easily secured; he had to fend off Shane van Gisbergen, a dominant road course racer, over the last 20 laps. Although van Gisbergen sought to equal a record with a sixth consecutive road win, Reddick's exceptional performance thwarted his efforts. This win added to Reddick's record as it was his 11th career victory and second triumph at COTA.

Despite challenges from other racers, such as rookie Connor Zilisch who finished 14th after a difficult race, and Brad Keselowski who bravely completed the race while recovering from a broken leg, Reddick's victory stood out as a testament to determination and skill.

TRENDING

1
Blaze Disrupts Operations at Ecuador's Largest Oil Refinery

Blaze Disrupts Operations at Ecuador's Largest Oil Refinery

 Ecuador
2
Drone Strike Sparks Concerns at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus

Drone Strike Sparks Concerns at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus

 Cyprus
3
Iran's Participation in World Cup Uncertain Amid Conflict

Iran's Participation in World Cup Uncertain Amid Conflict

 Iran
4
Explosion Rocks Hong Kong Government Dockyard: Six Injured

Explosion Rocks Hong Kong Government Dockyard: Six Injured

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High-skill workers gain, routine roles shrink as AI diffusion accelerates

Generative AI may be splitting society into cognitive winners and losers

Who do we trust more: Humans or AI?

Critical thinking at risk or reinforced? New evidence on AI in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026