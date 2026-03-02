Tyler Reddick Makes NASCAR History with Three Consecutive Season Openers

In a historic NASCAR moment, Tyler Reddick achieved a groundbreaking victory at the Circuit of the Americas, becoming the first driver to win the initial three races of the Cup Series season. Reddick, with his car co-owned by the legendary Michael Jordan, claimed wins at the Daytona 500, Atlanta, and the road course event on Sunday.

Reddick's win in Austin wasn't easily secured; he had to fend off Shane van Gisbergen, a dominant road course racer, over the last 20 laps. Although van Gisbergen sought to equal a record with a sixth consecutive road win, Reddick's exceptional performance thwarted his efforts. This win added to Reddick's record as it was his 11th career victory and second triumph at COTA.

Despite challenges from other racers, such as rookie Connor Zilisch who finished 14th after a difficult race, and Brad Keselowski who bravely completed the race while recovering from a broken leg, Reddick's victory stood out as a testament to determination and skill.