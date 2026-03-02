Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: US-Israel Strikes Devastate Iran; Hezbollah Joins Fray

A military confrontation has erupted following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with US and Israel launching attacks on Iran's missile sites. Tensions escalated as Hezbollah retaliated, leading to regional instability. The conflict risks further involvement from Gulf nations and European powers urging diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-03-2026 08:58 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 08:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The US and Israel have launched a series of devastating strikes against Iranian military targets, including ballistic missile sites and warships, in retaliation for the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The strikes have led to significant destruction across Iran, with windows shattered and plumes of smoke rising over Tehran.

Hezbollah announced retaliatory strikes against Israel, provoking further conflict in the region. As Arab Gulf states warned of potential counter-measures, European powers offered to mediate and help US forces curb Iran's aggression. The situation remains volatile as Iran vows revenge, launching attacks that resulted in American casualties.

The ongoing conflict highlights deep regional tensions and the possibility of drawing in more countries, exacerbating instability. President Trump, who initially promoted an 'America First' policy, has indicated a willingness to engage in dialogue with Iran, although tensions remain high with threats of further retaliatory measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

