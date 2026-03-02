India and Canada are moving in direction of taking bilateral trade to USD 50 billion, says PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:37 IST
We will soon finalise Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Canada, says PM Modi.
We agree that terrorism and radicalisation are shared and serious challenges not only for India and Canada but for all of humanity: PM Modi.
India, Canada decided to establish a defence dialogue: PM Modi after talks with Canadian PM Carney.
India and Canada will work to enhance defence industries, maritime domain awareness: PM Modi.
India and Canada will work together on small modular reactors: PM Modi on civil nuclear cooperation.