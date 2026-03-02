Left Menu

India and Canada are moving in direction of taking bilateral trade to USD 50 billion, says PM Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:37 IST
India and Canada are moving in direction of taking bilateral trade to USD 50 billion, says PM Modi.

India and Canada are moving in direction of taking bilateral trade to USD 50 billion, says PM Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Justice: Key Suspect Arrested in Theog Murder Case Within 24 Hours

Swift Justice: Key Suspect Arrested in Theog Murder Case Within 24 Hours

 India
2
Road Collapse Drama: Stranded Truck Highlights Infrastructure Woes in Thane

Road Collapse Drama: Stranded Truck Highlights Infrastructure Woes in Thane

 India
3
Drone Strikes Shake RAF Akrotiri, Prompting Sirens and Aircraft Deployment

Drone Strikes Shake RAF Akrotiri, Prompting Sirens and Aircraft Deployment

 Cyprus
4
Diplomacy: The Path to Resolution in Iran

Diplomacy: The Path to Resolution in Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026