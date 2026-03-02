In his conversation with Bahrain King and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, PM Modi discussed well-being of Indian community in these countries.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:24 IST
India condemns attacks on Bahrain and stands in solidarity with its people in this difficult hour: PM Modi after talking to Bahrain King.
PM Modi thanks Bahrain King for steadfast support extended to Indian community in Bahrain.
PM Modi thanks Saudi Crown Prince for looking after the well-being of Indian community in these difficult times.
PM Modi speaks to King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman.
In his conversation with Bahrain King and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, PM Modi condemned attacks on these two countries.